Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Genius Sports Limited (GENI)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

After finishing at $10.31 in the prior trading day, Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) closed at $9.89, down -4.07%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.29 million shares were traded. GENI stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.275 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.83.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GENI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.73 and its Current Ratio is at 1.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

On November 18, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $10.

On September 12, 2025, Roth Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.Roth Capital initiated its Buy rating on September 12, 2025, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 ’26 when Russell Thomas bought 193,514 shares for $10.30 per share.

Taylor Nicholas Charles Fraser bought 199,719 shares of GENI for $2,084,827 on Jan 08 ’26. On Jan 07 ’26, another insider, Locke Mark, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 53,679 shares for $10.36 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GENI now has a Market Capitalization of 2360922112 and an Enterprise Value of 2183306240. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.612 whereas that against EBITDA is -23.457.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GENI is 1.85, which has changed by 0.10998881 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GENI has reached a high of $13.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.59%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4476550 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 242.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 219.45M. Insiders hold about 8.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.76% stake in the company. Shares short for GENI as of 1767139200 were 14702536 with a Short Ratio of 2.81, compared to 1764288000 on 23491727. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14702536 and a Short% of Float of 6.74.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 1.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Genius Sports Limited (GENI) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.41, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $227.21M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $237M to a low estimate of $225.8M. The current estimate, Genius Sports Limited’s year-ago sales were $175.53MFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $175.02M. There is a high estimate of $184M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $167.12M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GENI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $666.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $654.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $656.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $510.89MBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $789.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $838.2M and the low estimate is $751.65M.