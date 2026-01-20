Kura Oncology Inc (KURA)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Kura Oncology Inc’s stock clocked out at $8.46, down -5.05% from its previous closing price of $8.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.3 million shares were traded. KURA stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.0599 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.44.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KURA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.12 and its Current Ratio is at 5.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

On October 24, 2024, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $27.UBS initiated its Buy rating on October 24, 2024, with a $27 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 18 ’25 when Burrows Francis sold 23,726 shares for $9.78 per share. The transaction valued at 231,931 led to the insider holds 33,735 shares of the business.

FRANCIS J BURROWS bought 23,726 shares of KURA for $231,934 on Dec 18 ’25. On Dec 09 ’25, another insider, Hasnain Faheem, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $10.98 each. As a result, the insider received 109,764 and left with 23,983 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KURA now has a Market Capitalization of 736168192 and an Enterprise Value of 205969200. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.98 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.862.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KURA is 0.23, which has changed by 0.14479029 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KURA has reached a high of $12.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -19.87%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.45%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KURA traded 1.85M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1583400 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 87.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.15M. Insiders hold about 3.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for KURA as of 1767139200 were 11310507 with a Short Ratio of 6.12, compared to 1764288000 on 7990490. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11310507 and a Short% of Float of 13.03.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) is currently in the spotlight, with 9.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.89, with high estimates of -$0.63 and low estimates of -$1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.18 and -$3.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.49. EPS for the following year is -$2.6, with 9.0 analysts recommending between -$0.74 and -$3.82.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $67.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $176.95M to a low estimate of $652.41k. The current estimate, Kura Oncology Inc’s year-ago sales were $53.88MFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $83.25M. There is a high estimate of $301.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KURA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $227.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $116.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $53.88MBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $180.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $337.43M and the low estimate is $14.32M.