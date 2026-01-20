Financial Health Check: Examining Paysafe Limited (PSFE)’s Key Ratios

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) closed the day trading at $7.16 down -7.25% from the previous closing price of $7.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.53 million shares were traded. PSFE stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.1592.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PSFE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.18 and its Current Ratio is at 1.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.55.

On January 17, 2024, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.

On November 30, 2023, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $11.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on November 30, 2023, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 05 ’25 when Wiseman Elliott bought 100 shares for $15.00 per share.

Swales Richard bought 2,149 shares of PSFE for $29,807 on Jul 21 ’25. On Jun 05 ’25, another insider, Swales Richard, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 7,987 shares for $12.54 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PSFE now has a Market Capitalization of 421342592 and an Enterprise Value of 2701556480. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.605 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.697.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PSFE is 1.76, which has changed by -0.6095965 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PSFE has reached a high of $24.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.89%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -40.26%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PSFE traded about 563.55K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PSFE traded about 459670 shares per day. A total of 57.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.14M. Insiders hold about 47.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.73% stake in the company. Shares short for PSFE as of 1767139200 were 2369319 with a Short Ratio of 4.20, compared to 1764288000 on 2470122. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2369319 and a Short% of Float of 42.82.

Earnings Estimates

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) is currently under the scrutiny of 7.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.88 and $1.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.86. EPS for the following year is $2.29, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $2.64 and $2.12.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $441.07M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $445M to a low estimate of $437M. The current estimate, Paysafe Limited’s year-ago sales were $420.07MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $426.9M. There is a high estimate of $439.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $417M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSFE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.7BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.84B and the low estimate is $1.78B.