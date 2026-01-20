Deeper Dive: Understanding Autonomix Medical Inc (AMIX) Through its Various Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The price of Autonomix Medical Inc (NASDAQ: AMIX) closed at $0.47 in the last session, down -9.01% from day before closing price of $0.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.6 million shares were traded. AMIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4694.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMIX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.31 and its Current Ratio is at 5.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMIX now has a Market Capitalization of 3270094 and an Enterprise Value of -4216861.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AMIX is -2.58, which has changed by -0.8402027 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AMIX has reached a high of $3.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -35.93%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -61.89%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMIX traded on average about 8.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5013070 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 6.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.38M. Insiders hold about 7.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.79% stake in the company. Shares short for AMIX as of 1767139200 were 1543188 with a Short Ratio of 0.19, compared to 1764288000 on 353480. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1543188 and a Short% of Float of 22.790001.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Autonomix Medical Inc (AMIX) involves the perspectives of 1.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.31 and -$2.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.31. EPS for the following year is -$1.75, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$1.16 and -$2.34.