Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Pegasystems Inc (PEGA)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

In the latest session, Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ: PEGA) closed at $51.99 down -1.91% from its previous closing price of $53.0. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.64 million shares were traded. PEGA stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.3.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Pegasystems Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.36 and its Current Ratio is at 1.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Loop Capital Upgraded its Hold to Buy on August 01, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $68 to $84.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 02 ’26 when STILLWELL KENNETH sold 4,000 shares for $59.99 per share. The transaction valued at 239,960 led to the insider holds 122,880 shares of the business.

KENNETH STILLWELL bought 4,000 shares of PEGA for $238,880 on Jan 02 ’26. On Dec 18 ’25, another insider, TREFLER ALAN, who serves as the C.E.O. & Chairman of the company, sold 45,000 shares for $58.68 each. As a result, the insider received 2,640,802 and left with 44,755,654 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PEGA now has a Market Capitalization of 8894484480 and an Enterprise Value of 8549351424. As of this moment, Pegasystems’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.935 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.0.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PEGA is 1.07, which has changed by -0.017109394 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PEGA has reached a high of $68.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.63%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PEGA has traded an average of 1.26M shares per day and 1210470 over the past ten days. A total of 170.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.86M. Insiders hold about 45.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PEGA as of 1767139200 were 6148136 with a Short Ratio of 4.87, compared to 1764288000 on 6537654. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6148136 and a Short% of Float of 6.92.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PEGA is 0.10, from 0.09 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0016981133. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.19. The current Payout Ratio is 10.84% for PEGA, which recently paid a dividend on 2026-01-02 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-01-02. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2025-06-23 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 12.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.18 and $2.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.08. EPS for the following year is $2.23, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $2.47 and $1.98.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $494.6M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $523.85M to a low estimate of $471.1M. The current estimate, Pegasystems Inc’s year-ago sales were $490.83MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $477M. There is a high estimate of $530.37M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $436.93M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEGA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.5BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.98B and the low estimate is $1.82B.