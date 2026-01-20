AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 1.44, Down -7.69

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The closing price of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (AMEX: UAVS) was $1.44 for the day, down -7.69% from the previous closing price of $1.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.95 million shares were traded. UAVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5399 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.42.

Ratios:

Our analysis of UAVS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.44 and its Current Ratio is at 5.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 03 ’25 when Begley Grant A sold 70 shares for $1.86 per share. The transaction valued at 130 led to the insider holds 29,733 shares of the business.

DAY L B bought 4,000 shares of UAVS for $3,120 on May 22 ’25. The Director now owns 19,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.78 per share. On Apr 07 ’25, another insider, DAY L B, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $1.02 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,020 and bolstered with 15,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UAVS now has a Market Capitalization of 62713604 and an Enterprise Value of 43486916. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.441 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.161.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UAVS is 2.71, which has changed by -0.464684 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UAVS has reached a high of $3.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.74%.

Shares Statistics:

UAVS traded an average of 6.82M shares per day over the past three months and 20798900 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.48M. Insiders hold about 4.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.82% stake in the company. Shares short for UAVS as of 1767139200 were 1531734 with a Short Ratio of 0.22, compared to 1764288000 on 2100427. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1531734 and a Short% of Float of 3.54.