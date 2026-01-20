Closing Figures: Nerdwallet Inc (NRDS)’s Negative Finish at 12.84, Down -3.09

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

After finishing at $13.25 in the prior trading day, Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ: NRDS) closed at $12.84, down -3.09%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.59 million shares were traded. NRDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.325 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.84.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NRDS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on May 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $14 from $15 previously.

On November 29, 2021, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Truist initiated its Buy rating on November 29, 2021, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 03 ’25 when Tatum Nicholas sold 596 shares for $15.93 per share. The transaction valued at 9,494 led to the insider holds 62,858 shares of the business.

YOUNT SAMUEL sold 15,945 shares of NRDS for $255,742 on Dec 02 ’25. The Chief Business Officer now owns 358,116 shares after completing the transaction at $16.04 per share. On Dec 03 ’25, another insider, Tatum Nicholas, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 1,191 shares for $15.93 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NRDS now has a Market Capitalization of 975841344 and an Enterprise Value of 827337856. As of this moment, Nerdwallet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.041 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.427.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NRDS is 1.43, which has changed by -0.10522646 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NRDS has reached a high of $16.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.73%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 759.52K shares per day over the past 3-months and 716740 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 43.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.87M. Insiders hold about 46.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NRDS as of 1767139200 were 1976823 with a Short Ratio of 2.60, compared to 1764288000 on 2163398. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1976823 and a Short% of Float of 6.7299999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.2 and $1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.2. EPS for the following year is $1.48, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $1.48 and $1.48.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $211.37M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $212.4M to a low estimate of $210.45M. The current estimate, Nerdwallet Inc’s year-ago sales were $183.8MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $222.57M. There is a high estimate of $224.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $219.3M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NRDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $824.75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $821.65M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $822.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $687.6MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $888.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $909.5M and the low estimate is $862.6M.

