Stock Performance Spotlight: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP) Ends the Day at $13.28, Down by -5.08

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

As of close of business last night, TripAdvisor Inc’s stock clocked out at $13.28, down -5.08% from its previous closing price of $13.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.27 million shares were traded. TRIP stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.975 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.16.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TRIP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.33 and its Current Ratio is at 1.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.26.

On September 30, 2025, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $14.

On July 14, 2025, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $19.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on July 14, 2025, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 10 ’25 when Dalton Kristen Ann sold 18,000 shares for $14.98 per share. The transaction valued at 269,640 led to the insider holds 84,161 shares of the business.

Ambeskovic Almir sold 2,094 shares of TRIP for $30,805 on Nov 17 ’25. The CEO, TheFork now owns 20,904 shares after completing the transaction at $14.71 per share. On Nov 12 ’25, another insider, Certares LTRIP LLC, who serves as the Other of the company, bought 2,636,632 shares for $15.46 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRIP now has a Market Capitalization of 1552542720 and an Enterprise Value of 1591542784. As of this moment, TripAdvisor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.842 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.793.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TRIP is 1.02, which has changed by -0.1647799 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TRIP has reached a high of $20.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.89%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.33%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TRIP traded 2.39M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2464050 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 116.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.35M. Insiders hold about 7.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.79% stake in the company. Shares short for TRIP as of 1767139200 were 24889411 with a Short Ratio of 10.42, compared to 1764288000 on 24333688. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24889411 and a Short% of Float of 28.299999999999997.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.49 and $1.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.35. EPS for the following year is $1.77, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $2.48 and $0.77.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $412.53M. It ranges from a high estimate of $420.46M to a low estimate of $409M. The current estimate, TripAdvisor Inc’s year-ago sales were $411MFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $405.8M. There is a high estimate of $422.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $393M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRIP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.83BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.06B and the low estimate is $1.92B.