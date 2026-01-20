Market Momentum: Appian Corp (APPN) Registers a -3.51% Decrease, Closing at $28.62

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Appian Corp (NASDAQ: APPN) closed the day trading at $28.62 down -3.51% from the previous closing price of $29.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.07 million shares were traded. APPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.465.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of APPN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.09 and its Current Ratio is at 1.09.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 07 ’25 when Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP sold 764,995 shares for $29.86 per share. The transaction valued at 22,845,673 led to the insider holds 4,535,812 shares of the business.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP sold 289,528 shares of APPN for $8,428,384 on Aug 08 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 4,246,284 shares after completing the transaction at $29.11 per share. On Aug 06 ’25, another insider, Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 3,316 shares for $27.88 each. As a result, the insider received 92,450 and left with 5,300,807 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APPN now has a Market Capitalization of 2118794752 and an Enterprise Value of 2227862016. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.225 whereas that against EBITDA is 102.445.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for APPN is 0.90, which has changed by -0.14208633 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, APPN has reached a high of $46.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -24.54%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.48%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, APPN traded about 815.29K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, APPN traded about 955550 shares per day. A total of 42.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.23M. Insiders hold about 48.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.74% stake in the company. Shares short for APPN as of 1767139200 were 2264449 with a Short Ratio of 2.78, compared to 1764288000 on 2632599. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2264449 and a Short% of Float of 7.46.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.61 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.54. EPS for the following year is $0.77, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $0.87 and $0.64.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $189.33M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $190.37M to a low estimate of $188.5M. The current estimate, Appian Corp’s year-ago sales were $166.69MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $188.09M. There is a high estimate of $191.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $183.8M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $714.44M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $712.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $713.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $617.02MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $796.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $811.9M and the low estimate is $786.23M.