Trading Day Review: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Plc (KNSA) Gains Momentum, Closing at $39.41

The price of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Plc (NASDAQ: KNSA) closed at $39.41 in the last session, up 3.93% from day before closing price of $37.92. In other words, the price has increased by $3.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.76 million shares were traded. KNSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.08.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KNSA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.51 and its Current Ratio is at 3.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on September 29, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On March 13, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.

On September 13, 2024, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 08 ’26 when Ragosa Mark sold 12,000 shares for $41.89 per share. The transaction valued at 502,680 led to the insider holds 19,086 shares of the business.

Quart Barry D sold 20,129 shares of KNSA for $835,555 on Dec 15 ’25. The Director now owns 12,546 shares after completing the transaction at $41.51 per share. On Dec 15 ’25, another insider, Tessari Eben, who serves as the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of the company, sold 12,048 shares for $41.56 each. As a result, the insider received 500,715 and left with 16,666 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KNSA now has a Market Capitalization of 2987110912 and an Enterprise Value of 2644726784. As of this moment, Kiniksa’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 87.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.423 whereas that against EBITDA is 66.717.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KNSA is 0.05, which has changed by 1.1063602 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KNSA has reached a high of $44.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.49%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KNSA traded on average about 484.61K shares per day over the past 3-months and 741550 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 44.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.34M. Insiders hold about 42.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.04% stake in the company. Shares short for KNSA as of 1767139200 were 3570712 with a Short Ratio of 7.37, compared to 1764288000 on 2801537. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3570712 and a Short% of Float of 8.55.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.42 and $0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.11. EPS for the following year is $1.7, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $2.42 and $1.26.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $197.09M. It ranges from a high estimate of $202.1M to a low estimate of $180.4M. The current estimate, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Plc’s year-ago sales were $122.54MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $204.44M. There is a high estimate of $212.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $190M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KNSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $677.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $645M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $671M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $423.24MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $886.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $917.45M and the low estimate is $800M.