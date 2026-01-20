In the Green: Rapid7 Inc (RPD) Closes at $12.64, Up/Down -4.96% from Previous Day

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In the latest session, Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ: RPD) closed at $12.64 down -4.96% from its previous closing price of $13.3. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.78 million shares were traded. RPD stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.285 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.61.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Rapid7 Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.51.

On January 05, 2026, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $15.

On November 18, 2025, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $16.Berenberg initiated its Hold rating on November 18, 2025, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 ’25 when JANA Partners Management, LP bought 41,545 shares for $15.71 per share. The transaction valued at 652,672 led to the insider holds 6,760,149 shares of the business.

Schodorf Thomas E bought 6,300 shares of RPD for $98,910 on Nov 26 ’25. The Director now owns 34,440 shares after completing the transaction at $15.70 per share. On Nov 25 ’25, another insider, Brown Marc Evan, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $15.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 45,630 and bolstered with 51,882 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RPD now has a Market Capitalization of 827677056 and an Enterprise Value of 1391334016. As of this moment, Rapid7’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.62 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.871.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RPD is 0.80, which has changed by -0.6803237 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RPD has reached a high of $40.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.72%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -36.81%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RPD has traded an average of 1.09M shares per day and 994690 over the past ten days. A total of 65.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.14M. Insiders hold about 3.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.41% stake in the company. Shares short for RPD as of 1767139200 were 4665853 with a Short Ratio of 4.27, compared to 1764288000 on 4138382. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4665853 and a Short% of Float of 8.3500005.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Rapid7 Inc (RPD) reflects the combined expertise of 24.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.11 and $2.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.05. EPS for the following year is $1.99, with 26.0 analysts recommending between $2.26 and $1.71.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $215.17M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $217.9M to a low estimate of $213.79M. The current estimate, Rapid7 Inc’s year-ago sales were $216.26MFor the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $213.44M. There is a high estimate of $218.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $207.39M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RPD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $860.31M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $856.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $857.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $844.01MBased on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $870.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $890.64M and the low estimate is $846.93M.

