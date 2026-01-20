Daily Market Movement: Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) Sees a -0.90% Decrease, Closing at $3.31

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The closing price of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST) was $3.31 for the day, down -0.90% from the previous closing price of $3.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.46 million shares were traded. AQST stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.26.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AQST’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.62 and its Current Ratio is at 5.93.

On December 17, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $17.

On May 10, 2024, Leerink Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $8.Leerink Partners initiated its Outperform rating on May 10, 2024, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Carl N. Kraus bought 53,100 shares for $5.39 per share.

Jung Cassie sold 67,575 shares of AQST for $473,701 on Oct 15 ’25. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 240,771 shares after completing the transaction at $7.01 per share. On Oct 15 ’25, another insider, Kraus Carl N, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 20,272 shares for $7.00 each. As a result, the insider received 141,904 and left with 282,475 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AQST now has a Market Capitalization of 403830304 and an Enterprise Value of 316143296. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.285 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.727.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AQST is 1.64, which has changed by 0.031152606 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AQST has reached a high of $7.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -42.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -26.68%.

Shares Statistics:

AQST traded an average of 3.69M shares per day over the past three months and 9304560 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 121.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.24M. Insiders hold about 6.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.39% stake in the company. Shares short for AQST as of 1767139200 were 24139081 with a Short Ratio of 6.53, compared to 1764288000 on 19825552. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24139081 and a Short% of Float of 22.690001000000002.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) is currently being evaluated by a team of 2.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.57 and -$0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.57. EPS for the following year is -$0.44, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.44 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.3M to a low estimate of $11.38M. The current estimate, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $11.87MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.46M. There is a high estimate of $14.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.5M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AQST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $42.91M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $57.56MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $64.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $78.4M and the low estimate is $49.1M.