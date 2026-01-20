Post-Trade Analysis: Synchrony Financial (SYF) Climbs 3.20%, Closing at $80.19

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $77.7 in the prior trading day, Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) closed at $80.19, up 3.20%. In other words, the price has increased by $3.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.91 million shares were traded. SYF stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.2.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SYF by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

On December 05, 2025, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $82.

HSBC Securities Upgraded its Hold to Buy on October 10, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $81.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when MOTHNER JONATHAN S sold 32,000 shares for $72.80 per share. The transaction valued at 2,329,600 led to the insider holds 127,100 shares of the business.

MOTHNER JONATHAN S bought 32,000 shares of SYF for $2,329,600 on Nov 17 ’25. On Nov 03 ’25, another insider, Owens Darrell, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 2,989 shares for $74.02 each. As a result, the insider received 221,246 and left with 16,096 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SYF now has a Market Capitalization of 29835294720 and an Enterprise Value of 28290119680. As of this moment, Synchrony’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.933.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SYF is 1.42, which has changed by 0.15431118 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SYF has reached a high of $88.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.74%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.39M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4474470 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 360.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 358.45M. Insiders hold about 0.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.97% stake in the company. Shares short for SYF as of 1767139200 were 16633689 with a Short Ratio of 4.90, compared to 1764288000 on 19152016. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16633689 and a Short% of Float of 6.36.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SYF’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.1, compared to 1.15 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.014157015. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.22.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Synchrony Financial (SYF) is currently in progress, with 16.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.13, with high estimates of $2.56 and low estimates of $1.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.6 and $8.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.31. EPS for the following year is $9.33, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $9.75 and $8.94.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $3.82B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.89B to a low estimate of $3.71B. The current estimate, Synchrony Financial’s year-ago sales were $3.8BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.79B. There is a high estimate of $3.85B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.73B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.12BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.83B and the low estimate is $14.85B.