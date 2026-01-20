Market Insights: Innventure inc (INV)’s Notable Drop of -2.09%, Closing at $3.75

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Innventure inc’s stock clocked out at $3.75, down -2.09% from its previous closing price of $3.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.38 million shares were traded. INV stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9599 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of INV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.31 and its Current Ratio is at 0.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on March 12, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On January 23, 2025, ROTH MKM started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 18 ’25 when WE-INN LLC sold 252,502 shares for $4.68 per share. The transaction valued at 1,181,709 led to the insider holds 6,135,284 shares of the business.

WE-INN LLC sold 184,777 shares of INV for $898,016 on Dec 17 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 6,387,786 shares after completing the transaction at $4.86 per share. On Dec 18 ’25, another insider, Gregory D Wasson, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 467,791 shares for $4.35 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INV now has a Market Capitalization of 296905952 and an Enterprise Value of 507015904. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 121.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 300.009 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.591.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INV is 0.09, which has changed by -0.6968472 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INV has reached a high of $13.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.89%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.41%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that INV traded 1.64M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2608700 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.79M. Insiders hold about 45.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.90% stake in the company. Shares short for INV as of 1767139200 were 4225234 with a Short Ratio of 2.58, compared to 1764288000 on 2544039. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4225234 and a Short% of Float of 9.43.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Innventure inc (INV) is currently drawing attention from 2.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.38, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.06 and -$1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.06. EPS for the following year is -$1.4, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.92 and -$1.88.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $2.01M. It ranges from a high estimate of $3M to a low estimate of $866k. The current estimate, Innventure inc’s year-ago sales were $456kFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.12M. There is a high estimate of $4.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.12M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.22MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $53.71M and the low estimate is $13.2M.