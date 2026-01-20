Closing Bell Recap: Virax Biolabs Group Ltd (VRAX) Ends at $0.31, Reflecting a -2.55% Downturn

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

Virax Biolabs Group Ltd (NASDAQ: VRAX) closed the day trading at $0.31 down -2.55% from the previous closing price of $0.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.3 million shares were traded. VRAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3299 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.306.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VRAX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.21 and its Current Ratio is at 11.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on March 31, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRAX now has a Market Capitalization of 2271570 and an Enterprise Value of -1136033. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -380.453 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.204.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VRAX is 1.67, which has changed by -0.8535885 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VRAX has reached a high of $2.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -27.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -57.69%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VRAX traded about 5.12M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VRAX traded about 351500 shares per day. A total of 7.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.67M. Insiders hold about 10.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.35% stake in the company. Shares short for VRAX as of 1767139200 were 95551 with a Short Ratio of 0.02, compared to 1764288000 on 20284. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 95551 and a Short% of Float of 1.37.