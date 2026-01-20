Analyzing Ratios: Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO)’s Financial Story Unveiled

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE: QTWO) closed at $65.07 in the last session, down -2.59% from day before closing price of $66.8. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.59 million shares were traded. QTWO stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.8 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.875.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at QTWO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.91 and its Current Ratio is at 0.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on June 18, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $115.

On June 03, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $110.

Compass Point Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $60.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 ’25 when Volanoski Michael A. sold 5,123 shares for $75.46 per share. The transaction valued at 386,582 led to the insider holds 166,512 shares of the business.

Volanoski Michael A. sold 4,177 shares of QTWO for $307,761 on Dec 10 ’25. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 171,635 shares after completing the transaction at $73.68 per share. On Dec 12 ’25, another insider, MICHAEL VOLANOSKI, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 5,123 shares for $75.49 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QTWO now has a Market Capitalization of 4068827392 and an Enterprise Value of 4039177472. As of this moment, Q2’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 134.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.248 whereas that against EBITDA is 69.538.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for QTWO is 1.36, which has changed by -0.31756687 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, QTWO has reached a high of $102.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.35%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.37%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, QTWO traded on average about 774.02K shares per day over the past 3-months and 518790 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 62.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.70M. Insiders hold about 2.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.23% stake in the company. Shares short for QTWO as of 1767139200 were 3226947 with a Short Ratio of 4.17, compared to 1764288000 on 3579182. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3226947 and a Short% of Float of 5.83.

Earnings Estimates

Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 11.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.46 and $2.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.38. EPS for the following year is $2.8, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $3.23 and $2.51.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $204.86M. It ranges from a high estimate of $206.41M to a low estimate of $203M. The current estimate, Q2 Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $183.04MFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $209.61M. There is a high estimate of $212.47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $208M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QTWO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $793M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $789.77M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $791.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $696.46MBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $873.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $877.69M and the low estimate is $869.5M.

