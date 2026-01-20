Metric Analysis: Blend Labs Inc (BLND)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Blend Labs Inc (NYSE: BLND) closed at $2.95 down -2.96% from its previous closing price of $3.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.51 million shares were traded. BLND stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.94.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Blend Labs Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on December 18, 2024, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On August 12, 2024, Canaccord Genuity Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $3 to $4.75.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 15 ’26 when Kneafsey Brian bought 100,000 shares for $3.06 per share.

Tkach Oxana sold 2,500 shares of BLND for $7,725 on Jan 07 ’26. The PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER now owns 77,017 shares after completing the transaction at $3.09 per share. On Jan 07 ’26, another insider, Tkach Oxana, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $3.09 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLND now has a Market Capitalization of 766253376 and an Enterprise Value of 845408384. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.046 whereas that against EBITDA is -47.124.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BLND is 1.24, which has changed by -0.21750665 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BLND has reached a high of $4.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.57%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BLND has traded an average of 3.21M shares per day and 2216910 over the past ten days. A total of 256.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 191.15M. Insiders hold about 26.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.33% stake in the company. Shares short for BLND as of 1767139200 were 13090990 with a Short Ratio of 4.08, compared to 1764288000 on 13875655. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13090990 and a Short% of Float of 5.58.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Blend Labs Inc (BLND) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 4.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and $0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.12 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $31.78M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $32.2M to a low estimate of $31.3M. The current estimate, Blend Labs Inc’s year-ago sales were $41.41MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $31.48M. There is a high estimate of $34.32M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $28.9M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $123.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $122.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $122.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $162.02MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $147.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $156.15M and the low estimate is $141.2M.