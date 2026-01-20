Ratios Revealed: Decoding reAlpha Tech Corp (AIRE)’s Financial Health

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The closing price of reAlpha Tech Corp (NASDAQ: AIRE) was $0.45 for the day, down -2.06% from the previous closing price of $0.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.99 million shares were traded. AIRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4693 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4439.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AIRE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.99 and its Current Ratio is at 3.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on November 26, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AIRE now has a Market Capitalization of 58571824 and an Enterprise Value of 48694072. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.735 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.583.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AIRE is -3.62, which has changed by -0.7301205 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AIRE has reached a high of $2.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.41%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.93%.

Shares Statistics:

AIRE traded an average of 17.17M shares per day over the past three months and 6833200 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 103.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.74M. Insiders hold about 26.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.75% stake in the company. Shares short for AIRE as of 1767139200 were 8469399 with a Short Ratio of 0.49, compared to 1764288000 on 7474835. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8469399 and a Short% of Float of 8.6899996.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 2.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of reAlpha Tech Corp (AIRE).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.98M to a low estimate of $1.29M. The current estimate, reAlpha Tech Corp’s year-ago sales were $526.41kFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.97M. There is a high estimate of $2.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.41M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AIRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.91M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $948.42kBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.43M and the low estimate is $6M.