Balance Sheet Dive: Solventum Corp (SOLV)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

After finishing at $80.44 in the prior trading day, Solventum Corp (NYSE: SOLV) closed at $79.48, down -1.19%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.81 million shares were traded. SOLV stock price reached its highest trading level at $80.7 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.48.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SOLV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 275.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.14 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.03.

On October 01, 2025, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $77.

On September 11, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $80.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 ’25 when 3M CO sold 8,800,000 shares for $73.45 per share. The transaction valued at 646,360,000 led to the insider holds 25,569,190 shares of the business.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SOLV now has a Market Capitalization of 13785612288 and an Enterprise Value of 17280612352. As of this moment, Solventum’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.057 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.726.

The Beta on a monthly basis for SOLV is 0.51, which has changed by 0.07376385 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SOLV has reached a high of $88.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.32%.

The stock has traded on average 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1026110 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 173.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.63M. Insiders hold about 14.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.66% stake in the company. Shares short for SOLV as of 1767139200 were 4045877 with a Short Ratio of 3.88, compared to 1764288000 on 3685458. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4045877 and a Short% of Float of 2.91.

. The current rating of Solventum Corp (SOLV) is the result of assessments by 11.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.47, with high estimates of $1.54 and low estimates of $1.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.05 and $6.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.02. EPS for the following year is $6.35, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $6.46 and $6.2.

9 analysts predict $1.96B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.97B to a low estimate of $1.94B. The current estimate, Solventum Corp’s year-ago sales were $2.07BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.95B. There is a high estimate of $1.98B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.93B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOLV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.25BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.12B and the low estimate is $7.68B.