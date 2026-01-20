Balance Sheet Dive: Solventum Corp (SOLV)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

After finishing at $80.44 in the prior trading day, Solventum Corp (NYSE: SOLV) closed at $79.48, down -1.19%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.81 million shares were traded. SOLV stock price reached its highest trading level at $80.7 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.48.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SOLV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 275.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.14 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.03.

On October 01, 2025, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $77.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 ’25 when 3M CO sold 8,800,000 shares for $73.45 per share. The transaction valued at 646,360,000 led to the insider holds 25,569,190 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SOLV now has a Market Capitalization of 13785612288 and an Enterprise Value of 17280612352. As of this moment, Solventum’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.057 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.726.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SOLV is 0.51, which has changed by 0.07376385 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SOLV has reached a high of $88.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.32%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1026110 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 173.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.63M. Insiders hold about 14.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.66% stake in the company. Shares short for SOLV as of 1767139200 were 4045877 with a Short Ratio of 3.88, compared to 1764288000 on 3685458. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4045877 and a Short% of Float of 2.91.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Solventum Corp (SOLV) is the result of assessments by 11.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.47, with high estimates of $1.54 and low estimates of $1.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.05 and $6.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.02. EPS for the following year is $6.35, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $6.46 and $6.2.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.96B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.97B to a low estimate of $1.94B. The current estimate, Solventum Corp’s year-ago sales were $2.07BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.95B. There is a high estimate of $1.98B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.93B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOLV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.25BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.12B and the low estimate is $7.68B.

