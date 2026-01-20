Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Via Transportation Inc (VIA)

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Via Transportation Inc’s stock clocked out at $22.9, down -3.17% from its previous closing price of $23.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.56 million shares were traded. VIA stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.825 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.65.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VIA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.16 and its Current Ratio is at 5.16. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

On October 07, 2025, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $60.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when Peres Nechemia Jacob sold 388,645 shares for $43.10 per share. The transaction valued at 16,750,600 led to the insider holds 6,425 shares of the business.

Abrams Erin sold 25,000 shares of VIA for $1,077,500 on Sep 15 ’25. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 121,014 shares after completing the transaction at $43.10 per share. On Sep 15 ’25, another insider, Fain Clara, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 150,000 shares for $43.10 each. As a result, the insider received 6,465,000 and left with 630,434 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VIA now has a Market Capitalization of 1854689664 and an Enterprise Value of 1518046720. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.729 whereas that against EBITDA is -25.139.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIA has reached a high of $56.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -32.67%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -43.55%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VIA traded 417.16K shares on average per day over the past three months and 544580 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 75.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.56M. Insiders hold about 62.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.19% stake in the company. Shares short for VIA as of 1767139200 were 3289683 with a Short Ratio of 7.89, compared to 1764288000 on 1122469. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3289683 and a Short% of Float of 6.4799999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Via Transportation Inc (VIA) is currently being evaluated by 10 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$2.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.42. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $0.08 and $0.02.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $122.74M. There is a high estimate of $124.84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $121.25M. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $530.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $535M and the low estimate is $520M.