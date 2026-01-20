Financial Health Report: Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

Ulysses Smith

Earnings

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: PGY) closed the day trading at $21.99 down -3.68% from the previous closing price of $22.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.11 million shares were traded. PGY stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.8425 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.87.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PGY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.24 and its Current Ratio is at 2.24. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on June 12, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On February 07, 2025, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $13 to $14.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 ’26 when Perros Evangelos sold 9,750 shares for $22.99 per share. The transaction valued at 224,152 led to the insider holds 100,212 shares of the business.

DAS SANJIV sold 3,945 shares of PGY for $90,696 on Jan 05 ’26. The President now owns 129,986 shares after completing the transaction at $22.99 per share. On Dec 19 ’25, another insider, Rosen Tami, who serves as the Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 7,561 shares for $30.73 each. As a result, the insider received 232,384 and left with 37,544 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PGY now has a Market Capitalization of 1767906560 and an Enterprise Value of 2479655680. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.79.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PGY is 5.88, which has changed by 1.3721683 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PGY has reached a high of $44.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.98%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PGY traded about 3.49M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PGY traded about 3344440 shares per day. A total of 68.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.39M. Insiders hold about 26.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.26% stake in the company. Shares short for PGY as of 1767139200 were 11654944 with a Short Ratio of 3.34, compared to 1764288000 on 12317373. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11654944 and a Short% of Float of 23.74.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY) reflects the collective analysis of 7.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.17 and $2.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.09. EPS for the following year is $3.21, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $3.56 and $2.81.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $348.75M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $357.7M to a low estimate of $338.67M. The current estimate, Pagaya Technologies Ltd’s year-ago sales were $279.39MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $344.84M. There is a high estimate of $376.32M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $320M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PGY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.6B and the low estimate is $1.45B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.