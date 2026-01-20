Financial Health Report: Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: PGY) closed the day trading at $21.99 down -3.68% from the previous closing price of $22.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.11 million shares were traded. PGY stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.8425 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.87.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PGY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.24 and its Current Ratio is at 2.24. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on June 12, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On February 07, 2025, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $13 to $14.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 ’26 when Perros Evangelos sold 9,750 shares for $22.99 per share. The transaction valued at 224,152 led to the insider holds 100,212 shares of the business.

DAS SANJIV sold 3,945 shares of PGY for $90,696 on Jan 05 ’26. The President now owns 129,986 shares after completing the transaction at $22.99 per share. On Dec 19 ’25, another insider, Rosen Tami, who serves as the Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 7,561 shares for $30.73 each. As a result, the insider received 232,384 and left with 37,544 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PGY now has a Market Capitalization of 1767906560 and an Enterprise Value of 2479655680. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.79.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PGY is 5.88, which has changed by 1.3721683 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PGY has reached a high of $44.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.98%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PGY traded about 3.49M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PGY traded about 3344440 shares per day. A total of 68.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.39M. Insiders hold about 26.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.26% stake in the company. Shares short for PGY as of 1767139200 were 11654944 with a Short Ratio of 3.34, compared to 1764288000 on 12317373. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11654944 and a Short% of Float of 23.74.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY) reflects the collective analysis of 7.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.17 and $2.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.09. EPS for the following year is $3.21, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $3.56 and $2.81.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $348.75M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $357.7M to a low estimate of $338.67M. The current estimate, Pagaya Technologies Ltd’s year-ago sales were $279.39MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $344.84M. There is a high estimate of $376.32M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $320M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PGY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.6B and the low estimate is $1.45B.