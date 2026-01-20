Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE: OMF) closed at $65.4 in the last session, up 0.55% from day before closing price of $65.04. In other words, the price has increased by $0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.34 million shares were traded. OMF stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.325 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.2.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OMF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.55. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.61.

On December 08, 2025, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $75.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on October 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $57.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 02 ’26 when Shulman Douglas H. sold 57,500 shares for $68.41 per share. The transaction valued at 3,933,790 led to the insider holds 174,100 shares of the business.

Shulman Douglas H. bought 57,500 shares of OMF for $3,933,789 on Jan 02 ’26. On Nov 26 ’25, another insider, Hedlund Michael A, who serves as the pao, SVP and Group Controller of the company, sold 652 shares for $62.00 each. As a result, the insider received 40,424 and left with 15,179 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OMF now has a Market Capitalization of 7774120960 and an Enterprise Value of 29379665920. As of this moment, OneMain’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.159.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OMF is 1.31, which has changed by 0.17478001 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OMF has reached a high of $71.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.88%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.10%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OMF traded on average about 1.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1326400 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 118.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.92M. Insiders hold about 0.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.62% stake in the company. Shares short for OMF as of 1767139200 were 4937904 with a Short Ratio of 4.26, compared to 1764288000 on 5283341. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4937904 and a Short% of Float of 4.7.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for OMF is 4.17, which was 4.16 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.063960634. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.16.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) is underway, with the input of 16.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.06, with high estimates of $2.31 and low estimates of $1.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.81 and $6.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.63. EPS for the following year is $7.95, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $8.52 and $7.32.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.28B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.3B to a low estimate of $1.27B. The current estimate, OneMain Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.18BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.28B. There is a high estimate of $1.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.27B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OMF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.51BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.45B and the low estimate is $5.24B.