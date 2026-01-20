Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Nora Barnes

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE: OMF) closed at $65.4 in the last session, up 0.55% from day before closing price of $65.04. In other words, the price has increased by $0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.34 million shares were traded. OMF stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.325 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.2.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OMF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.55. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.61.

On December 08, 2025, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $75.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on October 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $57.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 02 ’26 when Shulman Douglas H. sold 57,500 shares for $68.41 per share. The transaction valued at 3,933,790 led to the insider holds 174,100 shares of the business.

Shulman Douglas H. bought 57,500 shares of OMF for $3,933,789 on Jan 02 ’26. On Nov 26 ’25, another insider, Hedlund Michael A, who serves as the pao, SVP and Group Controller of the company, sold 652 shares for $62.00 each. As a result, the insider received 40,424 and left with 15,179 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OMF now has a Market Capitalization of 7774120960 and an Enterprise Value of 29379665920. As of this moment, OneMain’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.159.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OMF is 1.31, which has changed by 0.17478001 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OMF has reached a high of $71.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.88%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.10%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OMF traded on average about 1.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1326400 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 118.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.92M. Insiders hold about 0.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.62% stake in the company. Shares short for OMF as of 1767139200 were 4937904 with a Short Ratio of 4.26, compared to 1764288000 on 5283341. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4937904 and a Short% of Float of 4.7.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for OMF is 4.17, which was 4.16 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.063960634. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.16.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) is underway, with the input of 16.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.06, with high estimates of $2.31 and low estimates of $1.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.81 and $6.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.63. EPS for the following year is $7.95, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $8.52 and $7.32.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.28B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.3B to a low estimate of $1.27B. The current estimate, OneMain Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.18BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.28B. There is a high estimate of $1.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.27B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OMF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.51BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.45B and the low estimate is $5.24B.

