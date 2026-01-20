Financial Fitness Check: Examining Alkami Technology Inc (ALKT)’s Key Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

In the latest session, Alkami Technology Inc (NASDAQ: ALKT) closed at $19.88 down -3.91% from its previous closing price of $20.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.68 million shares were traded. ALKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.825 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.75.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Alkami Technology Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 71.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.98 and its Current Ratio is at 1.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

On March 13, 2025, Stephens Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $40.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 23, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 ’25 when Shootman Alex sold 42,930 shares for $21.92 per share. The transaction valued at 941,026 led to the insider holds 798,633 shares of the business.

Sachdeva Prerna sold 1,101 shares of ALKT for $22,394 on Dec 02 ’25. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 64,960 shares after completing the transaction at $20.34 per share. On Dec 02 ’25, another insider, Linebarger Douglas A., who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 8,179 shares for $20.34 each. As a result, the insider received 166,361 and left with 221,751 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALKT now has a Market Capitalization of 2087479552 and an Enterprise Value of 2375010816. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.758 whereas that against EBITDA is -60.335.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALKT is 0.53, which has changed by -0.4440716 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALKT has reached a high of $36.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.27%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALKT has traded an average of 1.36M shares per day and 1326800 over the past ten days. A total of 105.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.58M. Insiders hold about 36.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ALKT as of 1767139200 were 9558782 with a Short Ratio of 7.01, compared to 1764288000 on 9546473. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9558782 and a Short% of Float of 11.03.