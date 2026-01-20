Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (SHPH) Through Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The closing price of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SHPH) was $1.63 for the day, up 10.14% from the previous closing price of $1.48. In other words, the price has increased by $10.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.5 million shares were traded. SHPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.52.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SHPH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.66 and its Current Ratio is at 1.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHPH now has a Market Capitalization of 3135763 and an Enterprise Value of 1186042.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SHPH is 0.47, which has changed by -0.9259091 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SHPH has reached a high of $25.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.01%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -58.36%.

Shares Statistics:

SHPH traded an average of 420.83K shares per day over the past three months and 1429670 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.40M. Insiders hold about 12.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.01% stake in the company. Shares short for SHPH as of 1767139200 were 160518 with a Short Ratio of 0.38, compared to 1764288000 on 193734. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 160518 and a Short% of Float of 8.469999999999999.