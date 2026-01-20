Ratio Review: Analyzing Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

After finishing at $343.27 in the prior trading day, Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) closed at $324.25, down -5.54%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.77 million shares were traded. LITE stock price reached its highest trading level at $353.9999 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $317.44.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LITE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.02 and its Current Ratio is at 1.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on January 08, 2026, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $470 from $290 previously.

On November 18, 2025, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $290.

Raymond James Downgraded its Strong Buy to Outperform on October 31, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $220.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 19 ’25 when Wupen Yuen sold 822 shares for $258.96 per share. The transaction valued at 212,865 led to the insider holds 95,077 shares of the business.

Fletcher Pamela sold 3,421 shares of LITE for $935,762 on Nov 19 ’25. The Director now owns 10,561 shares after completing the transaction at $273.53 per share. On Nov 20 ’25, another insider, HAROLD COVERT JR, who serves as the Former Director of the company, bought 3,313 shares for $240.45 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LITE now has a Market Capitalization of 22993408000 and an Enterprise Value of 25147725824. As of this moment, Lumentum’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 216.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 36.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 28.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.653 whereas that against EBITDA is 172.599.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LITE is 1.51, which has changed by 2.3273473 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LITE has reached a high of $402.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 98.40%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4790390 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 69.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.54M. Insiders hold about 3.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 116.78% stake in the company. Shares short for LITE as of 1767139200 were 11755181 with a Short Ratio of 2.63, compared to 1764288000 on 12726897. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11755181 and a Short% of Float of 18.540001.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) is a result of the insights provided by 19.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.55, with high estimates of $1.78 and low estimates of $1.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.4 and $4.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.78. EPS for the following year is $8.68, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $10.98 and $7.33.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $652.03M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $666M to a low estimate of $643M. The current estimate, Lumentum Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $402.2MFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $699.2M. There is a high estimate of $747.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $659M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LITE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.65BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.33B and the low estimate is $3.02B.