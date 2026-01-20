For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

As of close of business last night, Ping An Biomedical Co Ltd’s stock clocked out at $0.18, down -17.70% from its previous closing price of $0.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$17.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.99 million shares were traded. PASW stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2229 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1638.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PASW now has a Market Capitalization of 3669500 and an Enterprise Value of 13772333. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.229 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.923.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PASW has reached a high of $5.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -65.35%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -81.59%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PASW traded 2.79M shares on average per day over the past three months and 16499990 shares per day over the past ten days. Shares short for PASW as of 1767139200 were 12334 with a Short Ratio of 0.00, compared to 1764288000 on 153158. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12334 and a Short% of Float of 0.18000001.