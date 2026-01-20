Trading Day Triumph: Asana Inc (ASAN) Ends at $10.93, a -5.04 Surge/Plunge

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

Asana Inc (NYSE: ASAN) closed the day trading at $10.93 down -5.04% from the previous closing price of $11.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.3 million shares were traded. ASAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.91.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ASAN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.34 and its Current Ratio is at 1.34. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its Sector Weight to Overweight on December 15, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 ’25 when LACEY ELEANOR B sold 55,234 shares for $14.31 per share. The transaction valued at 790,399 led to the insider holds 474,092 shares of the business.

LACEY ELEANOR B sold 45,463 shares of ASAN for $615,837 on Dec 23 ’25. The GC, Corporate Secretary now owns 428,629 shares after completing the transaction at $13.55 per share. On Dec 22 ’25, another insider, Parekh Sonalee Elizabeth, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 83,656 shares for $14.31 each. As a result, the insider received 1,197,117 and left with 993,037 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASAN now has a Market Capitalization of 2591503104 and an Enterprise Value of 2377851136. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.074 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.026.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ASAN is 0.95, which has changed by -0.46474046 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ASAN has reached a high of $24.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -17.61%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -24.05%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ASAN traded about 3.69M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ASAN traded about 4220410 shares per day. A total of 158.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.07M. Insiders hold about 63.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.98% stake in the company. Shares short for ASAN as of 1767139200 were 17414191 with a Short Ratio of 4.72, compared to 1764288000 on 17097048. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17414191 and a Short% of Float of 17.899999.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Asana Inc (ASAN) is currently in the spotlight, with 14.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.26 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $0.44 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $205.13M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $206.46M to a low estimate of $204.4M. The current estimate, Asana Inc’s year-ago sales were $188.33MFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $203.94M. There is a high estimate of $207.53M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $198.35M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $791.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $789.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $790.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $723.88MBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $857.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $866.65M and the low estimate is $838.8M.