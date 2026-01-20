Market Recap Check: Klarna Group plc (KLAR)’s Positive Finish at 29.0, Up/Down 1.08

Kiel Thompson

Technology

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Klarna Group plc (NYSE: KLAR) closed at $29.0 in the last session, up 1.08% from day before closing price of $28.69. In other words, the price has increased by $1.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.66 million shares were traded. KLAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.2001.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KLAR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.96 and its Current Ratio is at 0.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on October 22, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

On October 06, 2025, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $50.

On October 06, 2025, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $50.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on October 06, 2025, with a $50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KLAR now has a Market Capitalization of 10940396544 and an Enterprise Value of 5446396416. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.697 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.295.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KLAR has reached a high of $57.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.41%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.65%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KLAR traded on average about 2.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3003750 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 377.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.92M. Insiders hold about 61.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.43% stake in the company. Shares short for KLAR as of 1767139200 were 12431703 with a Short Ratio of 5.16, compared to 1764288000 on 10372403. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12431703 and a Short% of Float of 4.52.

Earnings Estimates

Klarna Group plc (KLAR) is currently under the scrutiny of 7 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is $0.61, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $1.15 and $0.37.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $965.77M. There is a high estimate of $997.62M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $889.55M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KLAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.67BBased on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.63B and the low estimate is $4.4B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.