Market Recap Check: Klarna Group plc (KLAR)’s Positive Finish at 29.0, Up/Down 1.08

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Klarna Group plc (NYSE: KLAR) closed at $29.0 in the last session, up 1.08% from day before closing price of $28.69. In other words, the price has increased by $1.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.66 million shares were traded. KLAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.2001.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KLAR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.96 and its Current Ratio is at 0.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on October 22, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

On October 06, 2025, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $50.

On October 06, 2025, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KLAR now has a Market Capitalization of 10940396544 and an Enterprise Value of 5446396416. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.697 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.295.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KLAR has reached a high of $57.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.41%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.65%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KLAR traded on average about 2.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3003750 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 377.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.92M. Insiders hold about 61.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.43% stake in the company. Shares short for KLAR as of 1767139200 were 12431703 with a Short Ratio of 5.16, compared to 1764288000 on 10372403. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12431703 and a Short% of Float of 4.52.

Earnings Estimates

Klarna Group plc (KLAR) is currently under the scrutiny of 7 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is $0.61, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $1.15 and $0.37.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $965.77M. There is a high estimate of $997.62M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $889.55M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KLAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.67BBased on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.63B and the low estimate is $4.4B.