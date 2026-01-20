Market Insight: Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA)’s Notable Gain%, Closing at $1.36

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA) closed at $1.36 up 1.49% from its previous closing price of $1.34. In other words, the price has increased by $1.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.77 million shares were traded. AKBA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.335.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Akebia Therapeutics Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.30.

On April 28, 2025, Leerink Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.

On April 01, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 ’25 when Ostrowski Erik sold 41,314 shares for $3.67 per share. The transaction valued at 151,622 led to the insider holds 503,586 shares of the business.

Ostrowski Erik bought 41,314 shares of AKBA for $151,622 on Jun 30 ’25. On Jun 09 ’25, another insider, Malabre Richard C, who serves as the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $4.01 each. As a result, the insider received 60,150 and left with 266,914 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AKBA now has a Market Capitalization of 360897760 and an Enterprise Value of 393461760. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.748 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.202.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AKBA is 0.38, which has changed by -0.42616034 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AKBA has reached a high of $4.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -48.80%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AKBA has traded an average of 4.23M shares per day and 3374230 over the past ten days. A total of 265.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 256.75M. Insiders hold about 3.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.76% stake in the company. Shares short for AKBA as of 1767139200 were 36058633 with a Short Ratio of 8.52, compared to 1764288000 on 35918701. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 36058633 and a Short% of Float of 13.73.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) involves the perspectives of 2.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.0, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.19 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $56.18M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $63.86M to a low estimate of $45.4M. The current estimate, Akebia Therapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $46.5MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $59.33M. There is a high estimate of $67.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $52.8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AKBA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $254.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $224M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $239.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $160.18MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $293.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $313.55M and the low estimate is $258M.