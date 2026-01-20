Market Insight: Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA)’s Notable Gain%, Closing at $1.36

Kevin Freeman

Earnings

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA) closed at $1.36 up 1.49% from its previous closing price of $1.34. In other words, the price has increased by $1.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.77 million shares were traded. AKBA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.335.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Akebia Therapeutics Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.30.

On April 28, 2025, Leerink Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.

On April 01, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on April 01, 2025, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 ’25 when Ostrowski Erik sold 41,314 shares for $3.67 per share. The transaction valued at 151,622 led to the insider holds 503,586 shares of the business.

Ostrowski Erik bought 41,314 shares of AKBA for $151,622 on Jun 30 ’25. On Jun 09 ’25, another insider, Malabre Richard C, who serves as the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $4.01 each. As a result, the insider received 60,150 and left with 266,914 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AKBA now has a Market Capitalization of 360897760 and an Enterprise Value of 393461760. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.748 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.202.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AKBA is 0.38, which has changed by -0.42616034 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AKBA has reached a high of $4.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -48.80%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AKBA has traded an average of 4.23M shares per day and 3374230 over the past ten days. A total of 265.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 256.75M. Insiders hold about 3.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.76% stake in the company. Shares short for AKBA as of 1767139200 were 36058633 with a Short Ratio of 8.52, compared to 1764288000 on 35918701. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 36058633 and a Short% of Float of 13.73.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) involves the perspectives of 2.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.0, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.19 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $56.18M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $63.86M to a low estimate of $45.4M. The current estimate, Akebia Therapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $46.5MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $59.33M. There is a high estimate of $67.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $52.8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AKBA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $254.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $224M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $239.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $160.18MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $293.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $313.55M and the low estimate is $258M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.