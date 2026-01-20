Investor’s Delight: Intuit Inc (INTU) Closes Weak at 545.29, Down -1.68

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The closing price of Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) was $545.29 for the day, down -1.68% from the previous closing price of $554.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.69 million shares were traded. INTU stock price reached its highest trading level at $554.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $535.1.

Ratios:

Our analysis of INTU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 41.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.39 and its Current Ratio is at 1.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

On January 08, 2026, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $802.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 08, 2026, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $700.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 07 ’26 when Goodarzi Sasan K sold 41,000 shares for $650.10 per share. The transaction valued at 26,653,960 led to the insider holds 13,611 shares of the business.

Sasan Goodarzi bought 41,000 shares of INTU for $26,653,962 on Jan 07 ’26. On Jan 05 ’26, another insider, Aujla Sandeep, who serves as the EVP and CFO of the company, sold 1,335 shares for $629.46 each. As a result, the insider received 840,097 and left with 536 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INTU now has a Market Capitalization of 151808737280. As of this moment, Intuit’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.86.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INTU is 1.24, which has changed by -0.1052165 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INTU has reached a high of $813.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $532.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.91%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.13%.

Shares Statistics:

INTU traded an average of 1.81M shares per day over the past three months and 2632690 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 278.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 272.23M. Insiders hold about 2.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.63% stake in the company. Shares short for INTU as of 1767139200 were 5187261 with a Short Ratio of 2.87, compared to 1764288000 on 5220115. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5187261 and a Short% of Float of 2.1300000999999997.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.32, INTU has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00778968. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.58. The current Payout Ratio is 30.43% for INTU, which recently paid a dividend on 2026-01-09 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-01-09. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-07-07 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 28.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Intuit Inc (INTU) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $12.98, with high estimates of $13.61 and low estimates of $12.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $24.5 and $22.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $23.2. EPS for the following year is $26.43, with 33.0 analysts recommending between $29.19 and $25.33.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 25 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.57B to a low estimate of $4.49B. The current estimate, Intuit Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.96BFor the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.52B. There is a high estimate of $8.76B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.43B.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INTU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.83BBased on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.83B and the low estimate is $23.27B.