Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO)’s Day in Review: Closing at 6.13, Down by -8.92

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

After finishing at $6.73 in the prior trading day, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: MLCO) closed at $6.13, down -8.92%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.52 million shares were traded. MLCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.6 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.055.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MLCO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.06 and its Current Ratio is at 1.08.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on July 01, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 ’25 when WINKLER EVAN ANDREW bought 390,000 shares for $9.84 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MLCO now has a Market Capitalization of 2394758144 and an Enterprise Value of 13688737792. As of this moment, Melco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.705 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.507.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MLCO is 0.62, which has changed by 0.09660113 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MLCO has reached a high of $10.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -24.83%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.12%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.80M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1837330 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 390.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 390.42M. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.68% stake in the company. Shares short for MLCO as of 1767139200 were 6829240 with a Short Ratio of 3.80, compared to 1764288000 on 5516150. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6829240 and a Short% of Float of 4.5300003.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.16. Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.64 and $0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.53. EPS for the following year is $0.68, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $1.25 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.27B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.3B to a low estimate of $1.26B. The current estimate, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR’s year-ago sales were $1.19BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.3B. There is a high estimate of $1.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.3B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MLCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.64BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.42B and the low estimate is $4.89B.