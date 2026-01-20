Market Watch Highlights: BioAtla Inc (BCAB) Ends on an% Upturn Note at 0.32

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

As of close of business last night, BioAtla Inc’s stock clocked out at $0.32, up 0.81% from its previous closing price of $0.32. In other words, the price has increased by $0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.77 million shares were traded. BCAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3654 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.32.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BCAB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.54 and its Current Ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rodman & Renshaw on January 13, 2026, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BCAB now has a Market Capitalization of 20633816 and an Enterprise Value of 16803810.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BCAB is 1.09, which has changed by -0.3623762 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BCAB has reached a high of $1.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -54.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -40.72%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BCAB traded 1.80M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2541020 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 58.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.78M. Insiders hold about 23.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.65% stake in the company. Shares short for BCAB as of 1767139200 were 4316860 with a Short Ratio of 2.40, compared to 1764288000 on 6190599. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4316860 and a Short% of Float of 8.32.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1.0 different market analysts. Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.08 and -$1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.08. EPS for the following year is -$0.92, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.92 and -$0.92.