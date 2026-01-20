Closing Figures Unveiled: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) Drop -3.83, Closes at $6.28

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) closed the day trading at $6.28 down -3.83% from the previous closing price of $6.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.45 million shares were traded. TDOC stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.255.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TDOC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.52 and its Current Ratio is at 2.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on December 09, 2025, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.50.

On November 13, 2025, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $8.

On July 25, 2025, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $10.Mizuho initiated its Neutral rating on July 25, 2025, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 ’26 when Catapano Joseph Ronald sold 758 shares for $7.14 per share. The transaction valued at 5,416 led to the insider holds 6,686 shares of the business.

DIVITA CHARLES III sold 17,138 shares of TDOC for $130,837 on Dec 11 ’25. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 201,036 shares after completing the transaction at $7.63 per share. On Dec 11 ’25, another insider, DIVITA CHARLES III, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 17,138 shares for $7.63 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TDOC now has a Market Capitalization of 1114532992 and an Enterprise Value of 1430353920. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.566 whereas that against EBITDA is 88.457.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TDOC is 2.13, which has changed by -0.33894736 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TDOC has reached a high of $15.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.91%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.41%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TDOC traded about 6.32M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TDOC traded about 6074570 shares per day. A total of 177.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.52M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.83% stake in the company. Shares short for TDOC as of 1767139200 were 24740992 with a Short Ratio of 3.91, compared to 1764288000 on 25717472. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24740992 and a Short% of Float of 15.58.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.99. EPS for the following year is -$0.86, with 5.0 analysts recommending between -$0.79 and -$0.99.

Revenue Estimates

25 analysts predict $635.33M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $645.19M to a low estimate of $628.36M. The current estimate, Teladoc Health Inc’s year-ago sales were $640.49MFor the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $633.86M. There is a high estimate of $650.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $621.7M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDOC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.57BBased on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.62B and the low estimate is $2.51B.