Market Momentum Report: Open Text Corp (OTEX)’s Negative Close at 30.2

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The price of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ: OTEX) closed at $30.2 in the last session, down -2.39% from day before closing price of $30.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.75 million shares were traded. OTEX stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.9046.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OTEX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.85 and its Current Ratio is at 0.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.65.

On August 12, 2025, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $33.

On December 17, 2024, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $32.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on December 17, 2024, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 10 ’25 when SANDY ONO bought 5,942 shares for $33.30 per share.

BRIAN SWEENEY bought 16,748 shares of OTEX for $562,468 on Dec 09 ’25. On Dec 05 ’25, another insider, SANDY ONO, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 116,748 shares for $33.49 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OTEX now has a Market Capitalization of 7707274752 and an Enterprise Value of 13016864768. As of this moment, Open’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.509 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.588.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OTEX is 1.09, which has changed by 0.06488013 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OTEX has reached a high of $39.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.81%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OTEX traded on average about 1.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 973510 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 251.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 247.05M. Insiders hold about 1.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.59% stake in the company. Shares short for OTEX as of 1767139200 were 9643820 with a Short Ratio of 9.39, compared to 1764288000 on 10309248. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9643820 and a Short% of Float of 3.9100002000000003.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for OTEX is 1.07, which was 1.063 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.034356818. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.63. The current Payout Ratio is 63.21% for OTEX, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-05 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-05. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2017-01-25 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.96, with high estimates of $1.03 and low estimates of $0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.24 and $3.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.14. EPS for the following year is $4.46, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $4.84 and $4.0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.29B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.29B to a low estimate of $1.28B. The current estimate, Open Text Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.33BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.28B. There is a high estimate of $1.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.23B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OTEX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.17BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.4B and the low estimate is $5.15B.

