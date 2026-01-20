Stock Surge: Context Therapeutics Inc (CNTX) Closes at $1.44, Marking a -5.26 Increase/Decrease

Abby Carey

Business

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CNTX) closed at $1.44 down -5.26% from its previous closing price of $1.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.11 million shares were traded. CNTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.42.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Context Therapeutics Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.07 and its Current Ratio is at 13.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on September 18, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On January 08, 2025, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $4.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on January 08, 2025, with a $4 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 ’25 when Lehr Martin A. bought 100,000 shares for $0.70 per share. The transaction valued at 70,080 led to the insider holds 920,190 shares of the business.

Levit Alex C. bought 20,000 shares of CNTX for $11,520 on Jun 06 ’25. The Chief Legal Officer, Corp. Sec now owns 29,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.58 per share. On Jun 06 ’25, another insider, Minai-Azary Jennifer Lynn, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 40,010 shares for $0.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,486 and bolstered with 80,010 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNTX now has a Market Capitalization of 132306016 and an Enterprise Value of 55508032.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CNTX is 1.91, which has changed by 0.47843945 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CNTX has reached a high of $2.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.30%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.34%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CNTX has traded an average of 818.82K shares per day and 2446600 over the past ten days. A total of 91.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.00M. Insiders hold about 33.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.09% stake in the company. Shares short for CNTX as of 1767139200 were 418668 with a Short Ratio of 0.51, compared to 1764288000 on 485057. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 418668 and a Short% of Float of 0.5499999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.41, with 8.0 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.65.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.