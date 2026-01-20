Stock Surge: Context Therapeutics Inc (CNTX) Closes at $1.44, Marking a -5.26 Increase/Decrease

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CNTX) closed at $1.44 down -5.26% from its previous closing price of $1.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.11 million shares were traded. CNTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.42.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Context Therapeutics Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.07 and its Current Ratio is at 13.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on September 18, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On January 08, 2025, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $4.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on January 08, 2025, with a $4 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 ’25 when Lehr Martin A. bought 100,000 shares for $0.70 per share. The transaction valued at 70,080 led to the insider holds 920,190 shares of the business.

Levit Alex C. bought 20,000 shares of CNTX for $11,520 on Jun 06 ’25. The Chief Legal Officer, Corp. Sec now owns 29,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.58 per share. On Jun 06 ’25, another insider, Minai-Azary Jennifer Lynn, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 40,010 shares for $0.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,486 and bolstered with 80,010 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNTX now has a Market Capitalization of 132306016 and an Enterprise Value of 55508032.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CNTX is 1.91, which has changed by 0.47843945 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CNTX has reached a high of $2.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.30%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.34%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CNTX has traded an average of 818.82K shares per day and 2446600 over the past ten days. A total of 91.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.00M. Insiders hold about 33.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.09% stake in the company. Shares short for CNTX as of 1767139200 were 418668 with a Short Ratio of 0.51, compared to 1764288000 on 485057. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 418668 and a Short% of Float of 0.5499999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.41, with 8.0 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.65.