Analytical Lens: Exploring Syntec Optics Holdings Inc (OPTX)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of Syntec Optics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OPTX) was $3.8 for the day, down -4.52% from the previous closing price of $3.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.84 million shares were traded. OPTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9618 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.53.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OPTX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 241.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3507.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.56 and its Current Ratio is at 1.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OPTX now has a Market Capitalization of 140296848 and an Enterprise Value of 151087472. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.415 whereas that against EBITDA is 371.981.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OPTX is -1.07, which has changed by 1.1348314 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OPTX has reached a high of $6.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 111.43%.

Shares Statistics:

OPTX traded an average of 2.25M shares per day over the past three months and 3203600 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.21M. Insiders hold about 83.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.92% stake in the company. Shares short for OPTX as of 1767139200 were 325952 with a Short Ratio of 0.14, compared to 1764288000 on 22250. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 325952 and a Short% of Float of 5.45.

