Analytical Lens: Exploring Syntec Optics Holdings Inc (OPTX)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

The closing price of Syntec Optics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OPTX) was $3.8 for the day, down -4.52% from the previous closing price of $3.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.84 million shares were traded. OPTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9618 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.53.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OPTX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 241.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3507.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.56 and its Current Ratio is at 1.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OPTX now has a Market Capitalization of 140296848 and an Enterprise Value of 151087472. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.415 whereas that against EBITDA is 371.981.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OPTX is -1.07, which has changed by 1.1348314 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OPTX has reached a high of $6.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 111.43%.

Shares Statistics:

OPTX traded an average of 2.25M shares per day over the past three months and 3203600 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.21M. Insiders hold about 83.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.92% stake in the company. Shares short for OPTX as of 1767139200 were 325952 with a Short Ratio of 0.14, compared to 1764288000 on 22250. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 325952 and a Short% of Float of 5.45.