Balance Sheet Breakdown: Commerce.com Inc (CMRC)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

After finishing at $3.91 in the prior trading day, Commerce.com Inc (NASDAQ: CMRC) closed at $3.73, down -4.60%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.94 million shares were traded. CMRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.945 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.72.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CMRC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.07 and its Current Ratio is at 2.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 10, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $7 from $8 previously.

On March 25, 2024, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $11 to $7.50.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on February 05, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11.50 to $9.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 16 ’26 when RUSSELL S KLEIN bought 21,200 shares for $3.82 per share.

RUSSELL KLEIN bought 57,508 shares of CMRC for $235,052 on Dec 30 ’25. On Sep 12 ’25, another insider, Klein Russell Scott, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 98,080 shares for $4.59 each. As a result, the insider received 450,168 and left with 444,001 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMRC now has a Market Capitalization of 303112288 and an Enterprise Value of 326971296. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.962 whereas that against EBITDA is 34.755.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CMRC is 1.15, which has changed by -0.3915171 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CMRC has reached a high of $7.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.38%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 785.92K shares per day over the past 3-months and 718090 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 81.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.60M. Insiders hold about 14.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.21% stake in the company. Shares short for CMRC as of 1767139200 were 5207576 with a Short Ratio of 6.63, compared to 1764288000 on 5334289. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5207576 and a Short% of Float of 6.6300004999999995.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Commerce.com Inc (CMRC) is currently being evaluated by a team of 8.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $0.37 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $90.22M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $91.22M to a low estimate of $88.86M. The current estimate, Commerce.com Inc’s year-ago sales were $87.03MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $86.02M. There is a high estimate of $86.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $84.66M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $344.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $341.69M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $343.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $332.93MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $357.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $360.56M and the low estimate is $354.25M.