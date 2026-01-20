Financial Metrics Check: Above Food Ingredients Inc (ABVE)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

As of close of business last night, Above Food Ingredients Inc’s stock clocked out at $2.02, up 1.00% from its previous closing price of $2.0. In other words, the price has increased by $1.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.7 million shares were traded. ABVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.055 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.96.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABVE now has a Market Capitalization of 103407528 and an Enterprise Value of 190811520. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.647 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.73.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ABVE is -0.05, which has changed by 2.7132354 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ABVE has reached a high of $6.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.58%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ABVE traded 2.37M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1801620 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.29M. Insiders hold about 17.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.89% stake in the company. Shares short for ABVE as of 1767139200 were 1147555 with a Short Ratio of 0.48, compared to 1764288000 on 611876. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1147555 and a Short% of Float of 2.6099999.