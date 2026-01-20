Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing HubSpot Inc (HUBS)’s Performance

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) closed the day trading at $311.88 down -5.27% from the previous closing price of $329.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.93 million shares were traded. HUBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $328.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $309.0.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HUBS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.45 and its Current Ratio is at 1.45. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

On December 17, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $500.

Rothschild & Co Redburn Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 10, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $450.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 ’25 when Halligan Brian sold 8,500 shares for $366.99 per share. The transaction valued at 3,119,415 led to the insider holds 496,308 shares of the business.

Halligan Brian bought 8,500 shares of HUBS for $3,119,415 on Dec 16 ’25. On Nov 18 ’25, another insider, Halligan Brian, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,500 shares for $368.11 each. As a result, the insider received 3,128,935 and left with 504,966 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HUBS now has a Market Capitalization of 16433928192 and an Enterprise Value of 15124043776. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.062 whereas that against EBITDA is -577.43.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HUBS is 1.44, which has changed by -0.57046646 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HUBS has reached a high of $881.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $328.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.00%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -36.65%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HUBS traded about 825.99K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HUBS traded about 1094270 shares per day. A total of 52.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.44M. Insiders hold about 3.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.91% stake in the company. Shares short for HUBS as of 1767139200 were 1418266 with a Short Ratio of 1.72, compared to 1764288000 on 1116961. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1418266 and a Short% of Float of 3.1300000000000003.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of HubSpot Inc (HUBS) is currently drawing attention from 30.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.34, with high estimates of $2.69 and low estimates of $2.0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.68 and $9.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.59. EPS for the following year is $11.46, with 34.0 analysts recommending between $12.24 and $9.9.

Revenue Estimates

30 analysts predict $830.65M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $849.3M to a low estimate of $827.5M. The current estimate, HubSpot Inc’s year-ago sales were $703.17MFor the next quarter, 30 analysts are estimating revenue of $838.15M. There is a high estimate of $862.55M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $812.45M.

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HUBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.63BBased on 34 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.69B and the low estimate is $3.52B.