Insider’s View: Deciphering Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The price of Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ: CLBT) closed at $17.0 in the last session, down -2.35% from day before closing price of $17.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.86 million shares were traded. CLBT stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.0.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CLBT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.05 and its Current Ratio is at 2.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on March 28, 2024, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $13.50 from $13 previously.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 16, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 04 ’25 when SHAPIRA AYALA BERLER bought 8,448 shares for $18.05 per share.

DAVID GEE bought 1,969 shares of CLBT for $33,237 on Nov 24 ’25. On Nov 21 ’25, another insider, DAVID GEE, who serves as the OFFICER of the company, bought 3,704 shares for $17.44 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLBT now has a Market Capitalization of 4155974656 and an Enterprise Value of 3635376640. As of this moment, Cellebrite’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 55.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 43.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.974 whereas that against EBITDA is 50.453.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CLBT is 1.28, which has changed by -0.2653414 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CLBT has reached a high of $26.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.12%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CLBT traded on average about 1.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 904820 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 239.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.18M. Insiders hold about 52.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CLBT as of 1767139200 were 5828954 with a Short Ratio of 5.07, compared to 1764288000 on 5227810. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5828954 and a Short% of Float of 4.8299997999999995.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 8.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.54 and $0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.51. EPS for the following year is $0.55, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $0.61 and $0.46.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $126.07M. It ranges from a high estimate of $128M to a low estimate of $123.17M. The current estimate, Cellebrite DI Ltd’s year-ago sales were $109.05MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $125.2M. There is a high estimate of $128M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $121.87M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLBT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $475M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $470.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $472.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $401.2MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $554.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $569.1M and the low estimate is $540M.