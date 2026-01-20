Ratio Examination: Rumble Inc (RUM)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.56 million shares were traded. RUM stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.1655 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.0.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Rumble Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.04 and its Current Ratio is at 6.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on January 15, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On July 17, 2024, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 20 ’25 when Tether Holdings, S.A. de C.V. bought 440,000 shares for $5.38 per share. The transaction valued at 2,369,268 led to the insider holds 104,126,525 shares of the business.

Tether Holdings, S.A. de C.V. bought 353,192 shares of RUM for $1,925,991 on Nov 19 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 103,686,525 shares after completing the transaction at $5.45 per share. On Nov 21 ’25, another insider, Tether Holdings, S.A. de C.V., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 270,478 shares for $5.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,477,107 and bolstered with 104,397,003 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RUM now has a Market Capitalization of 2047990656 and an Enterprise Value of 1780478848. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 17.156 whereas that against EBITDA is -18.273.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RUM is 0.70, which has changed by -0.5299611 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RUM has reached a high of $14.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.31%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RUM has traded an average of 2.93M shares per day and 1980750 over the past ten days. A total of 215.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.86M. Insiders hold about 67.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RUM as of 1767139200 were 22036170 with a Short Ratio of 7.53, compared to 1764288000 on 24500660.

Earnings Estimates

Rumble Inc (RUM) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 2.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $27.09M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $29M to a low estimate of $25.17M. The current estimate, Rumble Inc’s year-ago sales were $30.23MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $34.82M. There is a high estimate of $35.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.48M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RUM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $102.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $98.72M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $100.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $95.49MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $452.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $452.46M and the low estimate is $452.46M.