Ratio Examination: Rumble Inc (RUM)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Ulysses Smith

Earnings

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.56 million shares were traded. RUM stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.1655 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.0.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Rumble Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.04 and its Current Ratio is at 6.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on January 15, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On July 17, 2024, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 20 ’25 when Tether Holdings, S.A. de C.V. bought 440,000 shares for $5.38 per share. The transaction valued at 2,369,268 led to the insider holds 104,126,525 shares of the business.

Tether Holdings, S.A. de C.V. bought 353,192 shares of RUM for $1,925,991 on Nov 19 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 103,686,525 shares after completing the transaction at $5.45 per share. On Nov 21 ’25, another insider, Tether Holdings, S.A. de C.V., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 270,478 shares for $5.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,477,107 and bolstered with 104,397,003 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RUM now has a Market Capitalization of 2047990656 and an Enterprise Value of 1780478848. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 17.156 whereas that against EBITDA is -18.273.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RUM is 0.70, which has changed by -0.5299611 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RUM has reached a high of $14.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.31%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RUM has traded an average of 2.93M shares per day and 1980750 over the past ten days. A total of 215.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.86M. Insiders hold about 67.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RUM as of 1767139200 were 22036170 with a Short Ratio of 7.53, compared to 1764288000 on 24500660.

Earnings Estimates

Rumble Inc (RUM) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 2.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $27.09M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $29M to a low estimate of $25.17M. The current estimate, Rumble Inc’s year-ago sales were $30.23MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $34.82M. There is a high estimate of $35.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.48M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RUM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $102.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $98.72M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $100.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $95.49MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $452.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $452.46M and the low estimate is $452.46M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.