Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Climb Bio Inc (CLYM)’s Key Ratio Metrics

The closing price of Climb Bio Inc (NASDAQ: CLYM) was $4.22 for the day, up 11.94% from the previous closing price of $3.77. In other words, the price has increased by $11.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.69 million shares were traded. CLYM stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.86.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CLYM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.38 and its Current Ratio is at 18.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On October 13, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

On August 15, 2025, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $9.Robert W. Baird initiated its Outperform rating on August 15, 2025, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 ’26 when RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 7,111 shares for $3.50 per share. The transaction valued at 24,888 led to the insider holds 3,403,429 shares of the business.

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 213,099 shares of CLYM for $464,556 on Dec 11 ’25. The Director now owns 3,294,856 shares after completing the transaction at $2.18 per share. On Dec 12 ’25, another insider, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 101,462 shares for $2.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 290,181 and bolstered with 3,396,318 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLYM now has a Market Capitalization of 287738304 and an Enterprise Value of 201417312.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CLYM is -0.16, which has changed by 1.2446809 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CLYM has reached a high of $5.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 114.14%.

Shares Statistics:

CLYM traded an average of 1.31M shares per day over the past three months and 846940 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 68.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.43M. Insiders hold about 8.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.76% stake in the company. Shares short for CLYM as of 1767139200 were 1816835 with a Short Ratio of 1.39, compared to 1764288000 on 1881380. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1816835 and a Short% of Float of 4.95.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Climb Bio Inc (CLYM) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 2 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.81 and -$0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.81. EPS for the following year is -$0.81, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.72 and -$0.9.