Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Xencor Inc (XNCR) Through its Ratios

After finishing at $13.21 in the prior trading day, Xencor Inc (NASDAQ: XNCR) closed at $12.79, down -3.18%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.67 million shares were traded. XNCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.755.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of XNCR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.99 and its Current Ratio is at 5.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

On October 29, 2025, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $23.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 ’25 when Desjarlais John R sold 73,367 shares for $15.72 per share. The transaction valued at 1,153,329 led to the insider holds 236,574 shares of the business.

Dahiyat Bassil I sold 114,377 shares of XNCR for $1,796,863 on Dec 19 ’25. The PRESIDENT & CEO now owns 466,635 shares after completing the transaction at $15.71 per share. On Dec 19 ’25, another insider, Desjarlais John R, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 73,367 shares for $15.72 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XNCR now has a Market Capitalization of 913339904 and an Enterprise Value of 644700928. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.294 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.208.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XNCR is 0.98, which has changed by -0.3745721 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XNCR has reached a high of $21.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -17.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.57%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 969.72K shares per day over the past 3-months and 895460 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 71.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.07M. Insiders hold about 6.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 113.37% stake in the company. Shares short for XNCR as of 1767139200 were 10640233 with a Short Ratio of 10.97, compared to 1764288000 on 8890556. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10640233 and a Short% of Float of 21.270001.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 12.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Xencor Inc (XNCR).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.63, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.25 and -$2.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.83. EPS for the following year is -$2.62, with 13.0 analysts recommending between -$0.75 and -$3.68.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $29.97M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $104.1M to a low estimate of $11M. The current estimate, Xencor Inc’s year-ago sales were $52.79MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $27.15M. There is a high estimate of $50M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.8M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XNCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $201.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $108M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $128.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $110.49MBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $124.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $294.29M and the low estimate is $40.81M.