Financial Analysis: Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR’s stock clocked out at $10.71, up 1.42% from its previous closing price of $10.56. In other words, the price has increased by $1.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.76 million shares were traded. SUPV stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.8399 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.5.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SUPV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Itau BBA on December 11, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On November 19, 2025, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $13.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on November 19, 2025, with a $13 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SUPV now has a Market Capitalization of 989995904 and an Enterprise Value of -906385227776. As of this moment, Grupo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 55.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.413.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SUPV is 1.72, which has changed by -0.39898992 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SUPV has reached a high of $18.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.30%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.54%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SUPV traded 1.98M shares on average per day over the past three months and 997230 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 79.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.97M. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.07% stake in the company. Shares short for SUPV as of 1767139200 were 3846622 with a Short Ratio of 1.94, compared to 1764288000 on 4937325. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3846622 and a Short% of Float of 6.81.