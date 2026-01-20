Financial Analysis: Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Kevin Freeman

Technology

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR’s stock clocked out at $10.71, up 1.42% from its previous closing price of $10.56. In other words, the price has increased by $1.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.76 million shares were traded. SUPV stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.8399 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.5.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SUPV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Itau BBA on December 11, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On November 19, 2025, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $13.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on November 19, 2025, with a $13 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SUPV now has a Market Capitalization of 989995904 and an Enterprise Value of -906385227776. As of this moment, Grupo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 55.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.413.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SUPV is 1.72, which has changed by -0.39898992 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SUPV has reached a high of $18.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.30%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.54%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SUPV traded 1.98M shares on average per day over the past three months and 997230 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 79.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.97M. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.07% stake in the company. Shares short for SUPV as of 1767139200 were 3846622 with a Short Ratio of 1.94, compared to 1764288000 on 4937325. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3846622 and a Short% of Float of 6.81.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.