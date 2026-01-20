Ratio Revelations: Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: ARBE) closed the day trading at $1.14 down -4.20% from the previous closing price of $1.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.51 million shares were traded. ARBE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.11.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ARBE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.18 and its Current Ratio is at 4.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on April 01, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.75.

Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 29, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $4 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 ’25 when CEL Catalyst Mobility Ltd. bought 820,513 shares for $1.47 per share.

Canaan Partners Israel (CPI) C bought 162,158 shares of ARBE for $315,170 on Sep 22 ’25. On Sep 19 ’25, another insider, Canaan Partners Israel (CPI) C, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 87,842 shares for $1.68 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARBE now has a Market Capitalization of 124099832 and an Enterprise Value of 83203832. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 178.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 124.743 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.711.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ARBE is 0.54, which has changed by -0.60553634 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ARBE has reached a high of $3.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -24.09%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ARBE traded about 3.40M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ARBE traded about 8501290 shares per day. A total of 105.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.11M. Insiders hold about 25.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.86% stake in the company. Shares short for ARBE as of 1767139200 were 4533270 with a Short Ratio of 1.33, compared to 1764288000 on 3531518. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4533270 and a Short% of Float of 5.35.