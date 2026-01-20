Market Highlights: Evolus Inc (EOLS) Ends on a High Note at 5.2

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The price of Evolus Inc (NASDAQ: EOLS) closed at $5.2 in the last session, up 4.00% from day before closing price of $5.0. In other words, the price has increased by $4.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.46 million shares were traded. EOLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.9.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EOLS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.53 and its Current Ratio is at 2.02.

On April 17, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $21.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on January 29, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 ’25 when MOATAZEDI DAVID sold 10,539 shares for $7.15 per share. The transaction valued at 75,361 led to the insider holds 354,388 shares of the business.

Avelar Rui sold 2,261 shares of EOLS for $16,168 on Dec 22 ’25. The insider now owns 356,821 shares after completing the transaction at $7.15 per share. On Aug 22 ’25, another insider, Yamagishi-Dressler Tomoko, who serves as the Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 5,722 shares for $7.51 each. As a result, the insider received 42,972 and left with 89,949 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EOLS now has a Market Capitalization of 337062880 and an Enterprise Value of 448431872. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.569 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.267.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EOLS is 1.11, which has changed by -0.6142433 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EOLS has reached a high of $17.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -21.97%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -35.70%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EOLS traded on average about 1.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1933020 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 64.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.66M. Insiders hold about 23.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.95% stake in the company. Shares short for EOLS as of 1767139200 were 6785638 with a Short Ratio of 5.04, compared to 1764288000 on 6770213. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6785638 and a Short% of Float of 10.69.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Evolus Inc (EOLS) reflects the collective analysis of 4.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is $0.13, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $89.82M. It ranges from a high estimate of $91M to a low estimate of $88.88M. The current estimate, Evolus Inc’s year-ago sales were $78.95MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $74.22M. There is a high estimate of $75.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $73.25M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EOLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $297.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $295.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $296.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $266.27MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $337.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $347.53M and the low estimate is $328.1M.