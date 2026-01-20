Daily Progress: Vtex (VTEX) Drop -3.26%, Closing at $3.26

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Vtex (NYSE: VTEX) closed at $3.26 down -3.26% from its previous closing price of $3.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.62 million shares were traded. VTEX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.205.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vtex’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.08 and its Current Ratio is at 3.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On October 16, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.30.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on September 17, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 ’25 when BOTSMARK LLC bought 4,500 shares for $3.77 per share.

ANDRE SPOLIDORO FERREIRA GOMES bought 4,500 shares of VTEX for $16,965 on Dec 16 ’25. On Dec 01 ’25, another insider, MIRA LIMITED, who serves as the Affiliate of the company, bought 4,808 shares for $4.15 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VTEX now has a Market Capitalization of 593200128 and an Enterprise Value of 380200032. As of this moment, Vtex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 87.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.624 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.542.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VTEX is 1.34, which has changed by -0.47163695 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VTEX has reached a high of $6.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -33.79%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VTEX has traded an average of 1.29M shares per day and 1110310 over the past ten days. A total of 97.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.75M. Insiders hold about 60.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.65% stake in the company. Shares short for VTEX as of 1767139200 were 2463749 with a Short Ratio of 1.91, compared to 1764288000 on 2543453. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2463749 and a Short% of Float of 4.62.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Vtex (VTEX) is underway, with the input of 2.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.2, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.26 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $68.1M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $69M to a low estimate of $67.07M. The current estimate, Vtex’s year-ago sales were $61.52MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $60.91M. There is a high estimate of $64.45M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $57.3M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VTEX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $249M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $239.63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $241.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $226.71MBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $270.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $285M and the low estimate is $262.15M.