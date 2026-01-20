Market Recap: Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE)’s Positive Momentum%, Closing at $0.3

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: CUE) was $0.3 for the day, up 9.03% from the previous closing price of $0.28. In other words, the price has increased by $9.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.3 million shares were traded. CUE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3067 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2803.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CUE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.66 and its Current Ratio is at 1.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on March 13, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On November 21, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $7.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on November 21, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 ’25 when Sarraf Pasha bought 323,857 shares for $0.31 per share. The transaction valued at 99,747 led to the insider holds 323,857 shares of the business.

MATTEO GIACOMO LEVISETTI bought 7,230 shares of CUE for $1,907 on Dec 29 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CUE now has a Market Capitalization of 27553796 and an Enterprise Value of 9532796. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.343 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.253.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CUE is 1.50, which has changed by -0.75041324 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CUE has reached a high of $1.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -36.39%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -55.73%.

Shares Statistics:

CUE traded an average of 879.21K shares per day over the past three months and 1267730 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 91.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.63M. Insiders hold about 0.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.79% stake in the company. Shares short for CUE as of 1767139200 were 1440523 with a Short Ratio of 1.64, compared to 1764288000 on 441825. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1440523 and a Short% of Float of 1.5800001000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE) is currently attracting attention from 1.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.48, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.48 and -$0.48.

Revenue Estimates

The current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.5M to a low estimate of $1M. The current estimate, Cue Biopharma Inc's year-ago sales were $1.58M. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.5M. There is a high estimate of $2.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.5M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CUE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.29MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10M and the low estimate is $1M.