Closing Strong: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (REGN) Ends at $733.04, Down -1.20 from Last Close

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

After finishing at $741.92 in the prior trading day, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) closed at $733.04, down -1.20%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.68 million shares were traded. REGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $749.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $726.95.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of REGN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.33 and its Current Ratio is at 4.06. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

On December 03, 2025, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $767.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 07 ’26 when Bassler Bonnie L sold 1,500 shares for $800.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,200,000 led to the insider holds 1,703 shares of the business.

Bassler Bonnie L bought 1,500 shares of REGN for $1,200,000 on Jan 07 ’26. On Nov 20 ’25, another insider, Bassler Bonnie L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 760 shares for $750.00 each. As a result, the insider received 570,000 and left with 1,548 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REGN now has a Market Capitalization of 77693034496 and an Enterprise Value of 69471412224. As of this moment, Regeneron’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.876 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.978.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for REGN is 0.40, which has changed by 0.06577492 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, REGN has reached a high of $821.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $476.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.05%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 984.18K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1028070 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 103.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.14M. Insiders hold about 3.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.33% stake in the company. Shares short for REGN as of 1767139200 were 2484091 with a Short Ratio of 2.52, compared to 1764288000 on 3148430. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2484091 and a Short% of Float of 2.5.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 21.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (REGN) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $10.24, with high estimates of $11.39 and low estimates of $7.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $45.58 and $39.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $43.12. EPS for the following year is $39.56, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $44.96 and $33.4.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $3.75B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.11B to a low estimate of $3.39B. The current estimate, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.79BFor the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.45B. There is a high estimate of $3.78B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.18B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.2BBased on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.7B and the low estimate is $14.14B.