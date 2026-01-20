Market Watch: Mannkind Corp (MNKD)’s Noteworthy Drop%, Closing at $5.21

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

As of close of business last night, Mannkind Corp’s stock clocked out at $5.21, down -6.63% from its previous closing price of $5.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.74 million shares were traded. MNKD stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.19.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MNKD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.04 and its Current Ratio is at 3.29.

On November 13, 2025, Leerink Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.

On October 20, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on October 20, 2025, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 08 ’26 when Tross Stuart A sold 47,006 shares for $6.33 per share. The transaction valued at 297,548 led to the insider holds 985,007 shares of the business.

STUART A TROSS bought 47,000 shares of MNKD for $297,510 on Jan 08 ’26. On Dec 17 ’25, another insider, Castagna Michael, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 65,804 shares for $6.01 each. As a result, the insider received 395,482 and left with 2,504,792 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MNKD now has a Market Capitalization of 1599836160 and an Enterprise Value of 1565232128. As of this moment, Mannkind’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 55.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 54.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.988 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.476.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MNKD is 0.83, which has changed by -0.1374172 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MNKD has reached a high of $6.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.13%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MNKD traded 3.68M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4100070 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 307.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 298.42M. Insiders hold about 2.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.12% stake in the company. Shares short for MNKD as of 1767139200 were 25732896 with a Short Ratio of 6.99, compared to 1764288000 on 22094249. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25732896 and a Short% of Float of 8.5.